Chloe x Halle are on a tear. The sisters have enjoyed plenty of success together, as Beyoncé’s R&B protégés and actresses on Freeform’s Grown-ish, but 2022 has thus far been marked by their individual successes. Halle Bailey is starring as Ariel in Disney’s 2023 live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, and Chlöe, August’s Uproxx cover star, is rolling out her self-titled solo debut album behind sizzling singles like “Have Mercy,” “Treat Me,” and “Surprise.”

And on Tuesday (October 4), Chlöe debuted as the face of Pepsi’s revival of its Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop, putting her unique spin on “Footloose.” The music video begins with a waiter named Kevin serving bacon — an obvious nod toward Footloose star Kevin Bacon and a perhaps accidental perpetuation of the Six Degrees Of Kevin Bacon — but the star of this show is Chlöe.

The Atlanta star takes over the diner with her spicy performance, dancing on the countertops before being transported to a Pepsi-themed barn for a true dance party. According to Adweek, the commercial will make its TV debut during this Saturday’s (October 8) episode of Saturday Night Live.

According to a press release, Pepsi “is encouraging all to create their own modern take on the song via a TikTok dance challenge, inspired by summer 2022’s viral ‘Footloose’ TikTok trend” from October 7 to October 16 for the chance to win Chlöe-autographed posters and sneakers. Chlöe has never been one to shy away from a TikTok challenge herself.

Watch the new Pepsi spot above.