It’s happening: Two Uproxx cover stars — Latto, who graced our December 2021 cover, and Chlöe, who graced our August cover this year — have a collaboration on the horizon for a song called “For The Night,” which has been a highly anticipated release from Chlöe.

The two icons took to Twitter to make the announcement, which immediately prompted excitement from fans. First, Chlöe tweeted a screen recording of a wholesome FaceTime with Latto in which Chlöe says, “I’m so excited. I cannot wait for everyone to hear what you did on ‘For The Night!'” The video also came with a pre-save link of the track, which you can find here.

Latto shared the message in all caps: “CHLOE BAILEY X LATTO THIS FRIDAY,” and she added lots of emojis — fires, peaches, hearts. Chlöe then quote-tweeted to build the anticipation: “purrrrr THEY AINT READY,” she wrote, and added the release date of Oct. 28.

“For The Night” is something Chlöe has been cryptically teasing for a while with videos and hashtags. The singer first previewed the single in May alongside two other songs, asking fans for their help in deciding which one would follow up “Surprise” as her fourth solo single.