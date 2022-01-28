Chris Brown is being sued by a woman who says he drugged and raped her on a yacht, according to Rolling Stone, which obtained a copy of the lawsuit. The woman, a choreographer, dancer, model, and recording artist, is asking for $20 million; the lawsuit says that the incident took place on December 30 near Diddy’s Star Island home, where the boat was docked.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, says a friend invited her and another woman to the yacht, where Brown expressed an interest in helping her with her music career. She says after Brown made her two drinks, she became “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep.” Brown allegedly led her to a bedroom, blocked her attempts to leave, undressed her, and raped her. The next day, he also allegedly told her to take a Plan B pill.

In a statement, Jane Doe’s attorney, Ariel E. Mitchell of Vrabeck Adams & Company, said, “My partner [George Vrabeck] and I want to ensure all parties are held accountable so that we may begin to eradicate this behavior from our society.”

Brown appeared to address the accusation on his Instagram Story, writing, “I hope y’all see this pattern of [cap]. Whenever I’m releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bullsh*t.” Brown was previously accused of rape in Paris in 2019, however, the case was dropped due to lack of evidence.