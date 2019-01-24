Getty Image

Earlier this week, Chris Brown was arrested in Paris on a potential charge of aggravated rape, after a 24-year-old woman filed a complaint against Brown and two associates of his. Now it appears that Parisian police are skeptical about the accusations.

TMZ cited a “source directly connected to the case” who said, “The weakest part of the case is the alleged victim’s statement to police.” The publication goes on to say that authorities have doubts about the accusations because the alleged victim “never attempted to leave or alert anyone of the 20 or so people who were in the living room.”

Brown was reportedly released without any conditions, and TMZ notes that “a source close to Brown says police actually apologized to Brown when they let him go.”

The woman previously spoke with French magazine Closer and said of the alleged incident, “Brown followed me [into the bathroom] and grabbed me by the arm. He took me inside a tiny room resembling a closet. He closed the door… It went on for 25 to 30 minutes. […] I was raped three times by three different men. It’s unbearable.”

Brown responded emphatically, writing on Instagram, “I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR. THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL [sic] AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!” The singer also reportedly plans to sue his accuser for defamation.