According to TMZ, singer Chris Brown is under investigation for battery after a woman told police that he slapped the back of her head so hard her weave came out. Police responded to the troubled R&B star’s home in the San Fernando Valley over the weekend after the alleged victim filed a police report naming Brown as her assailant. The victim had no injuries and no one was arrested.

Chris Brown’s career has seen a resurgence thanks to his Slime And B tape with Young Thug in 2020 and some smartly placed features this year, including one with HER and another with Wale, as well as a relatively quiet 2020 on the scandal front. Perhaps it was just quarantine or maybe Brown had enough to deal with after being accused of rape in France in 2019 and was just laying low, but it had been a while since he had to deal with police, although they did show up to shut down his birthday party in May after neighbors complained about the noise.

Although Brown’s legal troubles have toned down in recent years, he was recently sued by his housekeeper over an alleged dog attack after supposedly failing to secure his pet.