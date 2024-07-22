Chris Brown is hot water. The “No Guidance” singer is currently traveling around the country for his 11:11 Tour, and while in Fort Worth, Texas, he was reportedly involved in a full-out brawl.

According to TMZ, Brown, members of his crew, including Yella Beezy and Sinko Ceej as Live Nation, have been named in a $50 million lawsuit. The documents obtained by the outlet allege that on July 20, the group physically assaulted four fans backstage at Dickies Arena.

The supposed victims (Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and Da Marcus Powell) claimed that following Brown’s performance they were invited backstage. When they met up with Brown, they praised his performance earlier in the evening. But after a brief friendly exchange, things toured sour.

Bush said that a member of Brown’s team attempted to rile the entertainer up, recounting a supposed ongoing beef. He went on to say, they were immediately pounced on by up to ten people. An alleged assailant known as Hood Boss supposedly threw a chair, which struck him in the head. He also claimed Brown commanded Yella Beezy and others to join in on the alleged assault, which he says lasted 10 minutes.

In a statement, the attorney representing the alleged victims, Tony Buzbee, said each of the four men sustained severe injuries which required medical treatments. As of today (July 22), one of the supposed victims is still in the hospital.

The alleged victims have also reportedly filed for restraining orders against Brown, Yella Beezy, and Sinko Ceej.