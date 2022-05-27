Rapper Yella Beezy has been arrested — again. This time, for not paying his bail in full following his arrest in November 2021, according to The Shade Room (via HipHopDX).

Beezy was arrested late last year following charges of an alleged sexual assault, felony sexual assault, felony abandoned endangered child, and misdemeanor unlawful carrying a weapon. He was held in Collin County jail, but later released on a $50,000 bond. He was arrested Wednesday night in relation to the sexual assault charge and is currently being held on a $1 million bond. According to records, police had a warrant out for Beezy for “bond held insufficient.” Since his November 2021 arrest, Beezy has insisted that he is innocent.

“I was arrested on false allegations,” said Beezy in a video. “I was arrested before I was even questioned and I knew about anything going on, but it’s false allegations. Anybody that know me know I’m not pressed over sex or anything of that nature. I’m not an aggressive person like, that don’t even fit me, like at all. My character, me and that same thang don’t even belong in the same sentence. It don’t even sound right coming out my mouth.”

Yella Beezy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.