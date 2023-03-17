During Ashley Graham’s awkward red carpet interview with Hugh Grant, she made at least one good point: The Vanity Fair Oscars party is definitely where Hollywood’s A-list goes to cut loose. At this year’s soiree, Seth Rogen smoked with Megan Thee Stallion, who confirmed her new album, and Pedro Pascal was floored at the possibility that he’d just gotten a glimpse of Rihanna.

Ciara also let it all hang out, both literally and figuratively, donning a backless, completely transparent fishnet dress. In fact, her gloved hands got the most coverage of anything on her body, save for nude pasties and a black thong covering her “goodies” (see what I did there). For what it’s worth, she was completely on-theme, as most of the Vanity Fair attendees showed up in sheer ensembles in homage to “barely there” old Hollywood glam.

All of this talk about Ciara’s dress and y’all didn’t mention that it wasn’t for the Oscars, but an Oscar party themed-event “Barely there” this brings perspective. pic.twitter.com/pa4HbozOFo — 👁️⃤ Mona (@ReallyRemona) March 15, 2023

Well, it didn’t take long for some segments of the online peanut gallery to zero in on Ciara, who is a lightning rod for people’s projections and petty criticisms. Some said she was dressed inappropriately as a married woman — which makes so little sense, I won’t even bother addressing how dumb it sounds — while others said she was presenting a bad role model (at a party where no kids were present).

Having 3 kids and a husband then deciding “yea let me just start embracing sexuality” is kinda wild. Ciara definitely missed that train arguing with Rihanna. Too late to be showing your ass and your music not selling. — Paris The Alpha 4/14 (@_ParadiseParis1) March 13, 2023

Russel Wilson & his 37 year old wife Ciara posing for the Academy Awards after party. This man needs to man up or else he's headed down Will Smith's path… entanglement loading pic.twitter.com/ks9h5c0Ihw — 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑨𝒚𝒂𝒕𝒐𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒉 𝑶𝒇 𝑻𝒐𝒙𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒕𝒚 💥 (@ShadayaKnight) March 13, 2023

Straight black men HATE Ciara because she was able to move on from a man they idolize, and build a sexy, successful, and happy life with a man they deem as corny. Ciara represents everything they fear. A woman not willing to put up with flagrant bull shit, yet still loved. — Globethotter 🌍 (@BrianMcLight) March 15, 2023

A bunch of unmarried pick me’s on the clock app talking about how Ciara’s dress wasn’t becoming of a wife…as she stands next to her whole husband — Hooker T. Washington 🧶 (@AQualityMess) March 14, 2023

Idk who yall think Ciara is? This the same lady that got her video banned on BET for "vulgarity" like???😭😭😭 so what she isn't "modest", she still got herself a rich, nice, wholesome husband and you bitches who had to fight your inner self to be conservative are sick about it — Tittygate 2023 (@jiggyjayy2) March 16, 2023

YALL: IF CIARA WAS MY WOMEN I WOULD NEVER LET HER- Ok ima stop you right there. Ciara would never let YOU…so you don’t even gotta finish that sentence fr. There’s a job fair being hosted today you should see about it — Dreadful (@Dreadful4Tymes) March 14, 2023

Ciara herself, though, was unfazed by the nonsensical critiques and had the perfect clapback over on TikTok. In a video captioned “selective outrage,” she strolled through her living room clad in a bedsheet covering her entire body backed by the sounds of red carpet photographers. A sarcastic title card reads, “POV: How I’m pulling up to Vanity Fair next year.” The obvious implication is, of course, that she will not actually be doing that and will keep doing her while (some) dudes on the internet stay mad. Good for her. Check out her response below.