Megan Thee Stallion has been laying low for a while but she hasn’t been idle. The Houston rapper made a rare public appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party over the weekend, where Entertainment Tonight reporters asked her if was working on new music. Her affirmative response came in the usual Megan Thee Stallion way: “Oh, I am! New album. F*ck y’all hoes, bye!” before she scampered off to join the party.

Q: Are you working on any new music? Megan Thee Stallion: “Oh I am, new album, fuck y’all hoes, bye!” pic.twitter.com/zxCtbGHII9 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 13, 2023

That’s certainly good news — no pun intended — for all the fans who have been waiting for a follow-up to her most recent release, Traumazine. And with Tory Lanez’s shooting trial in her rearview mirror after he was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, perhaps her next album will mark a return to the carefree Meg that her fans first fell in love with on the Tina Snow EP.

And if not, at least it’s nice to know she’s ready to start getting back out there and doing what she loves. At the end of this month, she’ll perform in her hometown for the first time since 2019 at the AT&T Block Party. With her lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment cleared to proceed to trial, she might be free of her old label obligations, too, so fans certainly have plenty of reasons to look forward to Meg’s new tunes.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.