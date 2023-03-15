Last night (March 14), Seth Rogen stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where the two talked all things Oscars. During their chat, Rogen revealed he went to the Vanity Fair afterparty, where he smoked weed with one of the buzziest rappers and her (alleged) brother.

“It was fun,” he said. “I smoked some weed with Megan Thee Stallion and her brother. That was a good time.”

“Her brother, Sylvester Thee Stallion?” Kimmel joked.

“Yeah, exactly,” said Rogen.

Rogen then explained that he had never met Megan, or her alleged brother, before that night.

“She approached me, and she was adamant that I would get along with her brother, and someone backstage told me that she doesn’t have a brother,” Rogen said. “So, now I’m confused about this whole thing. I don’t know what I did that night, if I’m being honest.”

He continued, saying, “We really did hit it off, which is unfortunate, because he might not exist, from what I am hearing.”

Rogen then revealed he did get this mystery person’s number, so perhaps he’ll learn the truth soon.

It’s likely Rogen is confused about who he was with that night, because Megan doesn’t actually have any siblings; she noted in a 2019 Vulture interview, “Everybody asks me, ‘How did you get so confident? Or how are you this? How did you grow into this?’ And I’m like, ‘Look, I was the only child, so I had a lot of time spent by myself,’ and I feel like when you spend a lot of time by yourself, you get to know yourself.”

Check out the clip from Rogen’s interview above.

