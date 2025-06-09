Clipse Announce Their First Tour As A Duo In Over 15 Years

After announcing Let God Sort Em Out, their first album as a duo since 2009, the brother act Clipse has unveiled their tour dates in its support. Their opening act will be another rap duo, Earthgang, who released their own new album, Perfect Fantasy, last October.
The tour begins in August, runs 25 dates, including a show in Fairfax, Virginia, just three hours from the duo’s hometown, Virginia Beach. A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates begin Wednesday, June 11, at 10 AM local time, while the general sale is Friday, June 13 at 10 AM local time. As usual, you can find more info here and see the tour dates below.
Clipse Let God Sort Em Out Tour Dates
08/03 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
08/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
08/07 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
08/09 — Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
08/10 — Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
08/12 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
08/13 — Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard
08/14 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
08/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
08/17 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
08/18 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
08/19 — Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
08/21 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
08/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
08/25 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre
08/27 — Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater
08/28 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
08/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels
09/02 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/03 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
09/04 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
09/06 — Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
09/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/08 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
09/10 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple