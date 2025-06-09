Clipse Announce Their First Tour As A Duo In Over 15 Years

After announcing Let God Sort Em Out, their first album as a duo since 2009, the brother act Clipse has unveiled their tour dates in its support. Their opening act will be another rap duo, Earthgang, who released their own new album, Perfect Fantasy, last October.

The tour begins in August, runs 25 dates, including a show in Fairfax, Virginia, just three hours from the duo’s hometown, Virginia Beach. A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates begin Wednesday, June 11, at 10 AM local time, while the general sale is Friday, June 13 at 10 AM local time. As usual, you can find more info here and see the tour dates below.