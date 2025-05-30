Nearly a year after announcing the title of their long-awaited reunion album, Let God Sort Em Out, Pusha T and Malice — collectively known as Clipse — have announced the album’s upcoming release date: July 11. To commemorate the occasion, the Brothers Thornton have released the album’s first single, the gritty, menacing “Ace Trumpets,” which is produced by longtime Clipse collaborator, Pharrell Williams — just like the rest of the album.

In addition to reuniting with Virginian classmate Pharrell for Let God Sort Em Out, the duo also once again taps graphic designer Kaws, who provides the album art and other design elements. Meanwhile, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is the distributor, building on Pusha’s working relationship with the Brooklyn music impresario.

Fans have been anticipating the Clipse reunion since the duo began performing a series of joint shows after nearly 15 years of working separately, beginning with Pharrell’s 2022 Something In The Water Festival. Last year, Pusha told Vulture, “I think the album shows the supreme maturation of a rap duo. I think this is where you get the difference between taste and filler. This music is curated. This is a high taste-level piece of work. You can only have that level of taste when you have the fundamentals down to a science.”

His sentiments were echoed by his brother, who said, “This is smart basketball. It’s fundamentals. And not only that, it’s authenticity. It’s what rap should look like if you’re real about your craft, real about your experience, real about your storytelling. It’s bringing the fans along to see the growth, not trying to fit in or fabricate.”

You can listen to “Ace Trumpets” above.

Let God Sort Em Out is due 7/11 via Roc Nation. You can find more info here.