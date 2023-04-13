Here Are The Coachella Set Times For 2023: Weekend One

Coachella is nearly here: The first weekend starts tomorrow (Friday, April 14). Now, though, festivalgoers can start planning in more detail what they want the weekend to look like: Hours ago, Coachella unveiled the set times for the next few days (which include a previously unannounced performance from Blink-182).
Check out the set times for this first weekend below. All times are p.m. and PT.
Friday, April 14
- Jim Smith — 12:00 @ Sonora
- Juliet Mendoza — 12:00 @ Yuma
- Black Jade — 12:30 @ Mojave
- Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers — 12:45 @ Gobi
- Juicewon — 1:00 @ Outdoor
- Chris Stussy — 1:00 @ Yuma
- The Murder Capital — 1:10 @ Sonora
- Jupiter & Okwess — 1:20 @ Gobi
- Lewis OfMan — 1:40 @ Mojave
- Mary Jane — 1:45 @ Sahara
- Kyle Watson — 2:00 @ Yuma
- Lava La Rue — 2:00 @ Sonora
- ¿Téo? — 2:20 @ Gobi
- The Comet Is Coming — 2:30 @ Outdoor
- Domi & JD Beck — 2:40 @ Mojave
- Record Safari — 2:50 @ Coachella
- Soul Glo — 2:55 @ Sonora
- Oliver Koletzki — 3:00 @ Yuma
- Dombresky — 3:10 @ Sahara
- Gabriels — 3:20 @ Gobi
- Doechii — 3:30 @ Coachella
- DannyLux — 3:40 @ Sonora
- Benee — 3:45 @ Mojave
- Saba — 3:45 @ Outdoor
- Dennis Cruz + Paw$a — 4:15 @ Yuma
- Malaa — 4:15 @ Sahara
- Overmono — 4:25 @ Gobi
- Pusha T — 4:30 @ Coachella
- Magdalena Bay — 4:50 @ Sonora
- Muna — 4:50 @ Mojave
- Yungblud — 4:55 @ Outdoor
- Vintage Culture — 5:20 @ Sahara
- Nora En Pure — 5:30 @ Yuma
- Becky G — 5:45 @ Coachella
- Tobe Nwigwe — 5:45 @ Gobi
- TV Girl — 5:55 @ Sonora
- Wet Leg — 6:00 @ Mojave
- SG Lewis — 6:10 @ Outdoor
- Idris Elba — 6:45 @ Yuma
- Blink-182 — 6:45 @ Sahara
- Yves Tumor — 7:05 @ Gobi
- Burna Boy — 7:05 @ Coachella
- Kaytranada — 7:30 @ Outdoor
- Blondie — 7:35 @ Mojave
- Sasha Alex Sloan — 7:40 @ Sonora
- Jamie Jones — 8:05 @ Sahara
- Mochakk — 8:15 @ Yuma
- The Garden — 8:15 @ Gobi
- Gorillaz — 8:35 @ Coachella
- Angèle — 9:10 @ Mojave
- Two Friends — 9:20 @ Sahara
- Whyte Fang — 9:25 @ Gobi
- Uncle Waffles — 9:30 @ Sonora
- TESTPILOT — 9:45 @ Yuma
- The Chemical Brothers — 9:50 @ Outdoor
- Ashnikko — 10:35 @ Gobi
- FKJ — 10:35 @ Mojave
- Metro Boomin — 10:35 @ Sahara
- Maceo Plex — 11:15 @ Yuma
- Bad Bunny — 11:25 @ Coachella
Saturday, April 15
- Buster Jarvis — 12:00 @ Sonora
- Talon — 12:00 @ Yuma
- Wave Groove — 12:50 @ Mojave
- Horsegirl — 1:00 @ Sonora
- Francis Mercier — 1:00 @ Yuma
- dxsko — 1:10 @ Gobi
- Yimbo — 1:40 @ Outdoor
- Scowl — 1:45 @ Sonora
- Venessa Michaels — 1:50 @ Sahara
- Chloé Caillet — 2:00 @ Yuma
- AG Club — 2:10 @ Mojave
- Brn Luxxry — 2:20 @ Coachella
- Elyanna — 2:30 @ Gobi
- Bratty — 2:40 @ Sonora
- Colyn — 3:00 @ Yuma
- Rebelution — 3:00 @ Outdoor
- Marc Rebillet — 3:00 @ Coachella
- Snail Mail — 3:10 @ Mojave
- Flo Milli — 3:20 @ Sahara
- Destroy Boys — 3:35 @ Sonora
- UMI — 3:35 @ Gobi
- Earthgang — 4:10 @ Outdoor
- Mathame — 4:15 @ Yuma
- Yung Lean — 4:15 @ Mojave
- Kenny Beats — 4:20 @ Sahara
- 070 Shake — 4:20 @ Coachella
- Ethel Cain — 4:30 @ Sonora
- Dinner Party — 4:40 @ Gobi
- Hiatus Kaiyote — 5:20 @ Outdoor
- Mura Masa — 5:20 @ Mojave
- DJ Tennis + Carlita — 5:30 @ Yuma
- Elderbrook — 5:30 @ Sahara
- The Linda Lindas — 5:35 @ Sonora
- Charli XCX — 5:35 @ Coachella
- Shenseea — 5:55 @ Gobi
- Remi Wolf — 6:25 @ Mojave
- Sofi Tukker — 6:35 @ Outdoor
- The Breeders — 6:40 @ Sonora
- Jan Blomqvist — 6:45 @ Yuma
- Diljit Dosanjh — 6:50 @ Sahara
- Yaeji — 7:00 @ Gobi
- Rosalía — 7:00 @ Coachella
- Jai Paul — 7:40 @ Mojave
- Sunset Rollercoaster — 7:55 @ Sonora
- WhoMadeWho — 8:00 @ Yuma
- Tale of Us — 8:05 @ Sahara
- Boygenius — 8:10 @ Outdoor
- Eladio Carrión — 8:20 @ Gobi
- Blackpink — 9:00 @ Coachella
- Bakar — 9:00 @ Sonora
- Underworld — 9:05 @ Mojave
- Hot Since 82 — 9:30 @ Yuma
- Monolink — 9:30 @ Gobi
- Nia Archives — 10:00 @ Sonora
- Eric Prydz Presents Holo — 10:20 @ Outdoor
- The Kid Laroi — 10:20 @ Sahara
- Labrinth — 10:35 @ Mojave
- Chromeo — 10:40 @ Gobi
- Keinemusik — 11:00 @ Yuma
- Calvin Harris — 11:35 @ Coachella
- $uicideboy$ — 11:45 @ Sahara
- Donavan’s Yard — 11:55 @ Gobi
Sunday, April 16
- Argenis — 12:00 @ Outdoor
- Minus the Light — 12:00 @ Yuma
- Gingee — 12:30 @ Gobi
- DJ Lil Buddha — 12:45 @ Mojave
- Airrica — 1:00 @ Yuma
- Connexión Divina — 1:00 @ Outdoor
- Loboman — 1:25 @ Sahara
- Jackq Glam — 1:40 @ Outdoor
- Ali Sethi — 1:50 @ Gobi
- Los Bitchos — 1:55 @ Outdoor
- LP Giobbi — 2:00 @ Yuma
- Paris Texas — 2:05 @ Mojave
- Los Fabulosos Cadillacs — 2:30 @ Coachella
- Joy Crookes — 2:45 @ Gobi
- Pi’erre Bourne — 2:50 @ Sahara
- El Michels Affair — 2:55 @ Outdoor
- Stick Figure — 3:00 @ Outdoor
- TSHA — 3:00 @ Yuma
- IDK — 3:05 @ Mojave
- GloRilla — 3:40 @ Coachella
- Fousheé — 3:40 @ Gobi
- MK — 4:00 @ Sahara
- Sleaford Mods — 4:00 @ Outdoor
- Noname — 4:10 @ Mojave
- Big Wild — 4:15 @ Outdoor
- Cassian — 4:30 @ Yuma
- Porter Robinson — 4:45 @ Coachella
- Romy — 4:45 @ Gobi
- Latto — 5:00 @ Sahara
- Momma — 5:05 @ Outdoor
- Weyes Blood — 5:15 @ Mojave
- Rae Sremmurd — 5:40 @ Outdoor
- 2manydjs — 5:55 @ Gobi
- Alex G — 6:00 @ Sonora
- Kali Uchis — 6:00 @ Coachella
- Løren — 6:00 @ Sahara
- Sasha & John Digweed — 6:00 @ Yuma
- Christine and the Queens — 6:25 @ Mojave
- Jackson Wang — 6:45 @ Sahara
- Dominic Fike — 6:50 @ Outdoor
- Cannons — 7:10 @ Gobi
- Mareux — 7:15 @ Outdoor
- Björk — 7:25 @ Coachella
- Camelphat — 7:30 @ Yuma
- Jai Wolf — 7:45 @ Sahara
- Willow — 7:45 @ Mojave
- Knocked Loose — 8:10 @ Outdoor
- Drama — 8:15 @ Gobi
- Fisher + Chris Lake — 8:40 @ Outdoor
- The Blaze — 8:55 @ Mojave
- Adam Beyer — 9:00 @ Yuma
- A Boogie With Da Hoodie — 9:05 @ Sahara
- Sudan Archives — 9:10 @ Outdoor
- DPR Live + DPR IAN — 9:20 @ Gobi
- Frank Ocean — 10:05 @ Coachella
- Gordo — 10:30 @ Yuma
- Boris Brejcha — 11:20 @ Sahara
