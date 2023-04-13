coachella festival
Getty Image
Music

Here Are The Coachella Set Times For 2023: Weekend One

Coachella is nearly here: The first weekend starts tomorrow (Friday, April 14). Now, though, festivalgoers can start planning in more detail what they want the weekend to look like: Hours ago, Coachella unveiled the set times for the next few days (which include a previously unannounced performance from Blink-182).

Check out the set times for this first weekend below. All times are p.m. and PT.

Friday, April 14

  • Jim Smith — 12:00 @ Sonora
  • Juliet Mendoza — 12:00 @ Yuma
  • Black Jade — 12:30 @ Mojave
  • Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers — 12:45 @ Gobi
  • Juicewon — 1:00 @ Outdoor
  • Chris Stussy — 1:00 @ Yuma
  • The Murder Capital — 1:10 @ Sonora
  • Jupiter & Okwess — 1:20 @ Gobi
  • Lewis OfMan — 1:40 @ Mojave
  • Mary Jane — 1:45 @ Sahara
  • Kyle Watson — 2:00 @ Yuma
  • Lava La Rue — 2:00 @ Sonora
  • ¿Téo? — 2:20 @ Gobi
  • The Comet Is Coming — 2:30 @ Outdoor
  • Domi & JD Beck — 2:40 @ Mojave
  • Record Safari — 2:50 @ Coachella
  • Soul Glo — 2:55 @ Sonora
  • Oliver Koletzki — 3:00 @ Yuma
  • Dombresky — 3:10 @ Sahara
  • Gabriels — 3:20 @ Gobi
  • Doechii — 3:30 @ Coachella
  • DannyLux — 3:40 @ Sonora
  • Benee — 3:45 @ Mojave
  • Saba — 3:45 @ Outdoor
  • Dennis Cruz + Paw$a — 4:15 @ Yuma
  • Malaa — 4:15 @ Sahara
  • Overmono — 4:25 @ Gobi
  • Pusha T — 4:30 @ Coachella
  • Magdalena Bay — 4:50 @ Sonora
  • Muna — 4:50 @ Mojave
  • Yungblud — 4:55 @ Outdoor
  • Vintage Culture — 5:20 @ Sahara
  • Nora En Pure — 5:30 @ Yuma
  • Becky G — 5:45 @ Coachella
  • Tobe Nwigwe — 5:45 @ Gobi
  • TV Girl — 5:55 @ Sonora
  • Wet Leg — 6:00 @ Mojave
  • SG Lewis — 6:10 @ Outdoor
  • Idris Elba — 6:45 @ Yuma
  • Blink-182 — 6:45 @ Sahara
  • Yves Tumor — 7:05 @ Gobi
  • Burna Boy — 7:05 @ Coachella
  • Kaytranada — 7:30 @ Outdoor
  • Blondie — 7:35 @ Mojave
  • Sasha Alex Sloan — 7:40 @ Sonora
  • Jamie Jones — 8:05 @ Sahara
  • Mochakk — 8:15 @ Yuma
  • The Garden — 8:15 @ Gobi
  • Gorillaz — 8:35 @ Coachella
  • Angèle — 9:10 @ Mojave
  • Two Friends — 9:20 @ Sahara
  • Whyte Fang — 9:25 @ Gobi
  • Uncle Waffles — 9:30 @ Sonora
  • TESTPILOT — 9:45 @ Yuma
  • The Chemical Brothers — 9:50 @ Outdoor
  • Ashnikko — 10:35 @ Gobi
  • FKJ — 10:35 @ Mojave
  • Metro Boomin — 10:35 @ Sahara
  • Maceo Plex — 11:15 @ Yuma
  • Bad Bunny — 11:25 @ Coachella

Saturday, April 15

  • Buster Jarvis — 12:00 @ Sonora
  • Talon — 12:00 @ Yuma
  • Wave Groove — 12:50 @ Mojave
  • Horsegirl — 1:00 @ Sonora
  • Francis Mercier — 1:00 @ Yuma
  • dxsko — 1:10 @ Gobi
  • Yimbo — 1:40 @ Outdoor
  • Scowl — 1:45 @ Sonora
  • Venessa Michaels — 1:50 @ Sahara
  • Chloé Caillet — 2:00 @ Yuma
  • AG Club — 2:10 @ Mojave
  • Brn Luxxry — 2:20 @ Coachella
  • Elyanna — 2:30 @ Gobi
  • Bratty — 2:40 @ Sonora
  • Colyn — 3:00 @ Yuma
  • Rebelution — 3:00 @ Outdoor
  • Marc Rebillet — 3:00 @ Coachella
  • Snail Mail — 3:10 @ Mojave
  • Flo Milli — 3:20 @ Sahara
  • Destroy Boys — 3:35 @ Sonora
  • UMI — 3:35 @ Gobi
  • Earthgang — 4:10 @ Outdoor
  • Mathame — 4:15 @ Yuma
  • Yung Lean — 4:15 @ Mojave
  • Kenny Beats — 4:20 @ Sahara
  • 070 Shake — 4:20 @ Coachella
  • Ethel Cain — 4:30 @ Sonora
  • Dinner Party — 4:40 @ Gobi
  • Hiatus Kaiyote — 5:20 @ Outdoor
  • Mura Masa — 5:20 @ Mojave
  • DJ Tennis + Carlita — 5:30 @ Yuma
  • Elderbrook — 5:30 @ Sahara
  • The Linda Lindas — 5:35 @ Sonora
  • Charli XCX — 5:35 @ Coachella
  • Shenseea — 5:55 @ Gobi
  • Remi Wolf — 6:25 @ Mojave
  • Sofi Tukker — 6:35 @ Outdoor
  • The Breeders — 6:40 @ Sonora
  • Jan Blomqvist — 6:45 @ Yuma
  • Diljit Dosanjh — 6:50 @ Sahara
  • Yaeji — 7:00 @ Gobi
  • Rosalía — 7:00 @ Coachella
  • Jai Paul — 7:40 @ Mojave
  • Sunset Rollercoaster — 7:55 @ Sonora
  • WhoMadeWho — 8:00 @ Yuma
  • Tale of Us — 8:05 @ Sahara
  • Boygenius — 8:10 @ Outdoor
  • Eladio Carrión — 8:20 @ Gobi
  • Blackpink — 9:00 @ Coachella
  • Bakar — 9:00 @ Sonora
  • Underworld — 9:05 @ Mojave
  • Hot Since 82 — 9:30 @ Yuma
  • Monolink — 9:30 @ Gobi
  • Nia Archives — 10:00 @ Sonora
  • Eric Prydz Presents Holo — 10:20 @ Outdoor
  • The Kid Laroi — 10:20 @ Sahara
  • Labrinth — 10:35 @ Mojave
  • Chromeo — 10:40 @ Gobi
  • Keinemusik — 11:00 @ Yuma
  • Calvin Harris — 11:35 @ Coachella
  • $uicideboy$ — 11:45 @ Sahara
  • Donavan’s Yard — 11:55 @ Gobi

Sunday, April 16

  • Argenis — 12:00 @ Outdoor
  • Minus the Light — 12:00 @ Yuma
  • Gingee — 12:30 @ Gobi
  • DJ Lil Buddha — 12:45 @ Mojave
  • Airrica — 1:00 @ Yuma
  • Connexión Divina — 1:00 @ Outdoor
  • Loboman — 1:25 @ Sahara
  • Jackq Glam — 1:40 @ Outdoor
  • Ali Sethi — 1:50 @ Gobi
  • Los Bitchos — 1:55 @ Outdoor
  • LP Giobbi — 2:00 @ Yuma
  • Paris Texas — 2:05 @ Mojave
  • Los Fabulosos Cadillacs — 2:30 @ Coachella
  • Joy Crookes — 2:45 @ Gobi
  • Pi’erre Bourne — 2:50 @ Sahara
  • El Michels Affair — 2:55 @ Outdoor
  • Stick Figure — 3:00 @ Outdoor
  • TSHA — 3:00 @ Yuma
  • IDK — 3:05 @ Mojave
  • GloRilla — 3:40 @ Coachella
  • Fousheé — 3:40 @ Gobi
  • MK — 4:00 @ Sahara
  • Sleaford Mods — 4:00 @ Outdoor
  • Noname — 4:10 @ Mojave
  • Big Wild — 4:15 @ Outdoor
  • Cassian — 4:30 @ Yuma
  • Porter Robinson — 4:45 @ Coachella
  • Romy — 4:45 @ Gobi
  • Latto — 5:00 @ Sahara
  • Momma — 5:05 @ Outdoor
  • Weyes Blood — 5:15 @ Mojave
  • Rae Sremmurd — 5:40 @ Outdoor
  • 2manydjs — 5:55 @ Gobi
  • Alex G — 6:00 @ Sonora
  • Kali Uchis — 6:00 @ Coachella
  • Løren — 6:00 @ Sahara
  • Sasha & John Digweed — 6:00 @ Yuma
  • Christine and the Queens — 6:25 @ Mojave
  • Jackson Wang — 6:45 @ Sahara
  • Dominic Fike — 6:50 @ Outdoor
  • Cannons — 7:10 @ Gobi
  • Mareux — 7:15 @ Outdoor
  • Björk — 7:25 @ Coachella
  • Camelphat — 7:30 @ Yuma
  • Jai Wolf — 7:45 @ Sahara
  • Willow — 7:45 @ Mojave
  • Knocked Loose — 8:10 @ Outdoor
  • Drama — 8:15 @ Gobi
  • Fisher + Chris Lake — 8:40 @ Outdoor
  • The Blaze — 8:55 @ Mojave
  • Adam Beyer — 9:00 @ Yuma
  • A Boogie With Da Hoodie — 9:05 @ Sahara
  • Sudan Archives — 9:10 @ Outdoor
  • DPR Live + DPR IAN — 9:20 @ Gobi
  • Frank Ocean — 10:05 @ Coachella
  • Gordo — 10:30 @ Yuma
  • Boris Brejcha — 11:20 @ Sahara

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
Davido Proves That He’s Worthy Of A Crown In Any Era On The Conquering ‘Timeless’
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×