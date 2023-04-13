The first weekend of Coachella 2023 is now just a day away with festivities starting tomorrow (Friday, April 14). A few hours ago, festival organizers unveiled the complete schedule for Weekend 1, and people were quick to notice that a previously unannounced set from Blink-182 is set for Friday at 6:45 p.m. PT on the Sahara stage. In case that wasn’t clear enough, Coachella also made the news pretty obvious, tweeting out the schedule with the caption, “Take off your pants and jacket.”

Take off your pants and jacket ☀️ pic.twitter.com/NvKQRYoGzY — Coachella (@coachella) April 13, 2023

This will be Blink’s first concert with Tom DeLonge back in the lineup. Speaking of DeLonge, he confirmed the Coachella news by sharing what appears to be a photo from a rehearsal. The shot is focused on a monitor that reads, “Sh*t, piss, f*ck, c*nt, c*cksucker, motherf*cker, tits, fart, turd & twat.” Those are lyrics from the band’s 1999 single “Family Reunion,” which is essentially a take on George Carlin’s classic “seven dirty words” routine.

See you at Coachella on Friday 6:30pm Sahara Tent @blink182 😎 pic.twitter.com/BTev2wGUUr — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) April 13, 2023

This comes not long after Travis Barker had surgery to repair his broken finger. In a March post, he wrote, “Thank you for all the love and prayers and understanding this week as I went into surgery. It was a hard decision to make but ultimately I couldn’t continue to play the drums without it. It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically.”

