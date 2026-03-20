Coco Jones has a lot to be happy about. She’s continuing to ascend in her thriving, Grammy-nominated music career. On top of that, she found her special somebody, as she’s engaged to NBA star Donovan Mitchell. She seemingly brought those worlds together today (March 20) with the release of her latest single, “Luvagirl.”

On the heart-eyed song, Jones sings of the impact her partner has had on her outlook as she sings:

“Before me and you / No stress, no mess, no fuss / Just us in love and in desire / Boy, you know what you do to me / Boy, you know you get through to me so well / You’re hypnotized, my hips don’t lie / Your lips on mine, the appetizer / Ooh, good God, you turned me to a / Lover, lover, lover, lover, lover, luvagirl, luvagirl.”

Meanwhile, in her recent Visionaries interview with Uproxx, Jones spoke about what was next for her at the time, saying:

Working on my next album, and… I don’t know, figuring out who I am next. I feel like albums are the hardest thing to do. Because keeping people’s attention is one thing. Saying things that haven’t already been said, and doing things that haven’t already been done. It’s like, who am I, Albert Einstein?

Listen to “Luvagirl” above.