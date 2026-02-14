The 2026 NBA All-Star Game festivities culminate on Sunday, but All-Star Weekend is about so much more than the game. Officially, the action actually kicks off tonight (February 13), most notably with the All-Star Celebrity Game and the Rising Stars games. Tomorrow, there’s also the iconic 3-Point Contest, Kia Shooting Stars, and Slam Dunk Contest.

There are also plenty of key events during and surrounding the big weekend. Case in point: Last night, UPROXX, Dime, and Shoe Palace teamed up for the We LA All-Star Tip-Off Party. The at-capacity event, led by UPROXX Chief Visionary Officer will.i.am., was a big one. Aside from food and drinks, there was music by DJ Hed and some special guests, as well as a performance by will.i.am and his Black Eyed Peas bandmate Taboo.

It was fun night that tapped into the cross section of music, creativity, and basketball, but it was also important: Aside from kicking off All-Star Weekend, the party also celebrated LA’s diverse communities and benefitted will.i.am’s i.am Angel Foundation. Per its website, the foundation “administers charitable activities and programs targeted towards providing college scholarships (i.am scholarship), college preparation (i.am College Track), and opportunities in STEAM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics).”

If you couldn’t make it out or just want to relive the special evening, check out the sizzle reel above.