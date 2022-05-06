Coi Leray Tonight Show 2022
Coi Leray Praises Eminem After Her Dad Benzino’s Twitter Rant

Coi Leray attempted to be the voice of reason this week in the midst of her father Benzino’s longstanding beef with Eminem. In a series of tweets, after Slim Shady was announced as an inductee into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, the former co-owner of The Source questioned the decision and presented several names of Black artists he felt deserved to be admitted first. Benzino mentioned the likes of Nas, Eric B, Rakim, Kool Moe D, EPMD, Fearless Four, Fat Boyz, Lauren Hill, Lil Kim, and Outkast.

Leray took the high road, encouraging peace and moving on the situation through the quote, “Let’s build bridges and get over them before you burn the bridge and burn with it.” She also praised Eminem for his acting and rapping abilities, specifically his work in 8 Mile.

This isn’t the first time the Hackensack, New Jersey artist has publicly stood in opposition to her father, and in a follow-up to her original tweet, Coi said he needs to heal and let the past go. It has been a 19-year beef between Benzino and Eminem, starting with The Source‘s review of The Eminem Show and later becoming a full-on back and forth with diss tracks.

