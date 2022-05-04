The list of 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominees was revealed back in February. Since then, the voting process has started and finished, and now, the 2022 induction class has been finalized, the Hall announced this morning that set to be inducted in the Performers category are Eminem, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, and Carly Simon.

John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, said in a statement, “This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock & roll. Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.”

The list of inductees closely lines up with the selections on the recently revealed fan-voted selections.

The group of artists set to be inducted represent a fraction of this year’s nominees: Artists who were nominated but were not selected for induction in the Performers category this year are A Tribe Called Quest, Beck, Devo, Dionne Warwick, Fela Kuti, Judas Priest, Kate Bush, MC5, New York Dolls, and Rage Against The Machine.

There are awards to be handed out outside of the main performers, too: Jimmy Jam And Terry Lewis and Judas Priest will receive the Musical Excellence Award; Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten will get the Early Influence Award; and attorney Allen Grubman, record executive/producer Jimmy Iovine, and singer/Sugar Hill Records founder Sylvia Robinson will be honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The induction ceremony is set to take place on November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles before airing on HBO (and streaming on HBO Max) at a later date.

This all comes after Parton changed her mind about rejecting her nomination, saying a few days ago, “It was always my belief that the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame was for the people in rock music. I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that, but if they can’t go there to be recognized, where do they go? So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, since I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”