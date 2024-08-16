In September, the “Stoodio” behind Doodles is premiering an animated feature, Dullsville And The Doodleverse, with a soundtrack curated by the brand’s Chief Brand Officer Pharrell Williams. Today, they’ve released the first single from said soundtrack, “Not In The Store,” featuring Pharrell and Coi Leray. The video is animated in the same cutesy style as the overall Doodleverse, which Coi’s daisy-faced avatar dancing and rapping its way through a colorful fantasy world. Check out the trailer for Dullsville And The Doodleverse below.

In case you haven’t heard of it, Doodles bills itself as “a next-generation entertainment company focused on immersive storytelling through the creation and distribution of live and digital experiences, original content, and lifestyle products.” It started out as an NFT collection on OpenSea, with users buying the cutesy digital avatars (which look like something out of Adventure Time), and using them to interact with other users by way of various platforms like Discord and, eventually, a Doodles metaverse. Picture Roblox by way of those Bored Apes NFTs. Users can apparently dress up their avatars with real-life brands like Adidas and Arizona Tea, which… I guess is one way to do that (you could also just buy the clothes in real life and wear them outside while you touch grass).

Here’s a look at one of the promotional trailers for the project below. You can watch Coi Leray’s “Not In The Store” video above.