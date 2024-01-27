Pharrell will be producing a new LEGO movie, inspired by his life story. Titled Piece By Piece, it will be told through animation and will be directed by Morgan Neville (Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain), according to Polygon.

“I’m honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe,” Pharrell shared in a statement, via the outlet. “Building with LEGO bricks encourages us to follow our imagination… who would’ve thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life. It’s proof that anyone else can do it too.”

As it turns out, the project has been in the works for a while. The publication notes that while The Lego Movie and The Lego Batman Movie were very successful, Universal Pictures acquired the rights to LEGO’s IP in 2020.

“Five years ago, Pharrell Williams approached me with the idea of helping him tell his story through LEGO animation,” Neville added. “It was one of those rare moments where I knew in a second that this was a journey I wanted to go on. I’m grateful to our partners at Focus Features and at the LEGO Group for their belief in our crazy mission. We assembled an incredible team of creative collaborators to help make a new type of film.”

Fans will get to watch Piece By Piece when it hits theaters on October 11. Check out Pharrell‘s announcement below.