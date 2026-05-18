The future of education in Compton, California, looks stronger than ever, with help from will.i.am. UPROXX Studios’ Chief Visionary Officer attended the groundbreaking ceremony of Compton’s new Centennial High School earlier this month; it will house more than 1,000 students. Also in attendance: rappers Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre, who both attended Centennial High School, and U.S. Rep Maxine Waters.

“We are going to build jobs, careers, and industries with this technology because we know the problems that have never been solved,” will.i.am said during the ceremony. Dr. Dre added, “Today is really nostalgic for me. Sometimes you hear that term ‘full circle.’ This is really a full-circle moment for me because I did actually attend this high school. Well, sometimes I attended. I was enrolled, I was here, sometimes.”

He continued:

“I’m making a commitment, and that commitment is to let go of the notion of giving back. Instead, I’m embracing the power of investing forward. Today isn’t just about a new building, it’s about a promise kept to the city that made me… This groundbreaking is where the vision we’ve shared for years finally hits the pavement. We aren’t just moving dirt today. We’re investing in the next generation that’s coming straight out of Compton.”

Construction on Centennial High School is expected to be completed in 2029.

(Via Billboard)