Let’s hope that the next generation of up-and-coming rappers is learning from the mistakes of their predecessors and reading those contracts (let’s be real, they probably aren’t). With the rise of social media and music blogs, more and more artists’ struggles with their record labels are coming to light lately; Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, and Rowdy Rebel have all had widely publicized falling outs with their respective labels and they’re all far from the only ones.

Lest anyone think that it’s only major label artists who can find themselves in unfavorable contracts, Conway The Machine recently revealed that even his deal with indie label Griselda Records — which was founded by his blood brother Westside Gunn — was tilted more toward Griselda’s benefit than his own. During his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club to promote God Don’t Make Mistakes, Conway stressed the importance of thoroughly reviewing all the terms of a label deal.

“I’mma keep it a buck,” he admitted. “I didn’t even read that contract, bro. I didn’t read that shi*t. I just signed that sh*t and moved on. Unfortunately, the contract wasn’t in my favor. So now, going forward, it’s time to redo all that. I gotta make sure it’s in my favor now.”

While he didn’t elaborate on which terms he took issue with, he did say that while he feels he “didn’t get no money” after signing the deal with Griselda, Interscope, and Shady Records, he intends to work something out with Gunn. Now that he’s turned in his third and final album under the deal he said he’s contractually finished with both Griselda​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ and Shady Records. “It’s free agency right now,” he declared. “I need that supermax. I need that Giannis bag.” If I have anything to add, it’s that I hope he’s got a good lawyer and a better understanding of how most recording contracts work because it’d be a shame if he didn’t get a better deal the next time around — or better yet, stay independent.

You can watch Conway’s full interview above.