Back in the summer of 2014, Rowdy Rebel signed a deal with Epic Records. Six months later, he was arrested and charged with conspiracy, attempted murder, attempted assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon. He was sentenced to 6-7 years in prison after he accepted a plea deal. He was released nearly a year ago on December 15, 2020, and was greeted by the likes of Young Thug, who gave him diamond chains as a welcome-back present.

Rowdy Rebel says he is not dropping any music until Epic Records pays him pic.twitter.com/x9EbIeEr3c — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 14, 2021

After his release, Rebel returned to his music career and dropped tracks like “Jesse Owens,” with Nav, and “9 Bridge,” with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. However, it may be a while until we hear more from him. “I’m not dropping no more music until @epicrecords pay me,” Rowdy wrote in a post to his Instagram Story. “I haven’t received one check for all the music I put out since 2014. I been patient but enough is enough.” Rebel later deleted the post but not before people could screenshot it.

Since his release, Rebel has released more music than the songs we already mentioned one paragraph above. That includes an a cappella freestyle he dropped back in March and a collaboration with French Montana for a remix of CJ’s “Whoopty.”

