Griselda is coming off an extremely strong 2020 thanks to projects like Westside Gunn’s Pray For Paris, Amani Caesar’s The Liz, and Benny The Butcher’s Burden Of Proof. The group is already off to a good start in 2021: They recently shared their film, Conflicted, which arrived after the movie’s official soundtrack that saw contributions from Westside, Benny, Caesar, Boldy James, Dave East, Lloyd Banks, and more. However, a noticeable omission from both projects was Conway The Machine, who was nowhere to be found on the soundtrack or in the movie. Now, thanks to a few comments from the rapper on social media, some fans believe he’s on his way out of Griselda.

No I still have 1 album left — CONWAY (@WHOISCONWAY) January 17, 2021

are you not gonna work with them after that anymore? — Daytona (@Daytona260) January 17, 2021

The @HiphopPedia Twitter shared a tweet with two images on Sunday morning. One image came from an Instagram comment section that sees one fan seemingly under a post from Conway and saying, “Please tell me you haven’t left GRISELDA!” Conway offers a one-word response saying, “sorry.”

In the second image the Buffalo rapper tweets, “Tired of bein silent… then n****s not real as me, that’s why I’m ME f*ck them n****s.” Conway would respond to the tweet from @HiphopPedia, but didn’t deny that there were issues within the group. “No I still have 1 album left,” he said, signaling that a departure could be possible after his next release. Another supporter chimed in with a question and asked, “are you not gonna work with them after that anymore?” Conway then pushed rumors of a departure even further by replying with a gif that showed his uncertainty for a relationship with the group.

No mention of Conway in the movie , soundtrack or in the nfl promo .. niggas moving funny .. — Cutty Ranks (@SteelzKitchen) January 17, 2021

I don’t exist — CONWAY (@WHOISCONWAY) January 17, 2021

Elsewhere, in response to one of his tweets, a Twitter user mentioned Conway and said, “No mention of Conway in the movie, soundtrack or in the nfl promo .. n****s moving funny.” He delivered another short reply to the tweet and simply said, “I don’t exist.” It remains to be seen how Griselda and Conway himself handles the situation moving forward. You can see the interaction between Conway and his fans above.