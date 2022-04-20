I don’t know if you’ve noticed yet, but it’s April 20, and I’m sure you know what that means (although what with the traditional festivities endorsed for this unofficial holiday, you’d be forgiven for not knowing what day it is anymore). So it’s only right that for this week’s Tiny Desk Concert debut, NPR has tapped one of hip-hop’s patron saints of the devil’s lettuce, Curren$y, who stops by for an at-home set from a garage alongside one of his many, many cars (this one’s a lifted 1965 Chevy Impala).

Of course, with so much music in his rearview — over seventy projects and counting — the New Orleans native has plenty of product to pull from, opening the set with “Sixty-Seven Turbo Jet” from 2012’s Cigarette Boats with Harry Fraud. Then, it’s “Address” and “Breakfast” from 2010’s Pilot Talk, “Airborne Aquarium” from Pilot Talk II, and finally, “Mary” from 2013’s New Jet City. It’s kind of mind-boggling to think he could have done a ninety-minute set without crossing 2015.

Early in the set, he teases his band for not having their own 4/20-inspired products on them, although he allows that all three members of the trio need both hands to keep the music going.