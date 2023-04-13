Back in a 1996 episode of The Simpsons, Cypress Hill made a cameo at Hullabalooza, a music festival that Homer had attended. During their appearance, the band was also part of a funny joke that involved them hiring a live orchestra.

After Homer and the rest of the Simpsons family went backstage, they encountered a crew member trying to find out which act booked the London Symphony Orchestra. “Cypress Hill, I’m looking in your direction,” he said.

“I think we did,” Cypress Hill replied, asking the orchestra, “Do you know ‘Insane in the Brain’?”

Cypress Hill and the London Orchestra then performed that song live on stage, in cartoon form. Now, fans will have the opportunity to hear it in real life. The band replied to an Instagram throwback video of The Simpsons scene to announce the news.

“July in Denver with the Colorado symphony we are playing Black Sunday in its entirety to celebrate its 30 [year] anniversary. After that, we plan to make the gig with the London Symphony a reality. Salut to The Simpsons for birthing the idea,” they wrote, according to NME.

Over the years, they’ve been trying to put something together, teasing in a Twitter conversation from 2017, “Let’s make something happen for real.”

We mostly play classical… but we’ll give it a shot. 🙌 @cypresshill https://t.co/2XT3Z5tVsJ — London Symphony Orchestra (@londonsymphony) April 25, 2017

While it’s unclear when the London Symphony gig will be taking place, Cypress Hill fans have something to look forward to, and The Simpsons lovers have another show-to-reality prediction in their books.

Check out the original clip above.