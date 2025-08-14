For the past few years, Inglewood rapper D Smoke has been one of the standard-bearers for indie drive and hustle in hip-hop. With his new radio freestyle on Justin Credible’s Power 106 show, he also proves himself to be one of the most efficient indie artists out, announcing a new album and tour, as well as a partnership with Snoop Dogg’s revived Death Row Records, all in the space of three minutes.

After rapping in both English and Spanish over UGK’s “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You)” beat, Smoke revealed the title of his upcoming third album, Wake Up Supa, and pulled out a Death Row chain from under his hoodie, revealing that it would be released under the auspices of the legendary Los Angeles-based label.

The announcement represents a full-circle moment for Supa Good Smoke, as Snoop Dogg has figured heavily into his story from its beginnings, via his role as a judge on Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow. Smoke used the winnings from the show’s first season to complete his Grammy-nominated debut album, Black Habits, and has maintained close connections with the West Coast rap godfather ever since.

Although his last album, War & Wonders, was released over three years ago, Smoke hasn’t strayed too far from the spotlight; he’s maintained a regular role on the Paramount Plus drama Mayor Of Kingstown since 2023.

You can watch D Smoke’s Power 106 freestyle above.

UPDATE: The tour dates have been announced and can be seen below.