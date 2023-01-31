D Smoke may hail from a musical family, but that hasn’t stopped him from diving head-first into establishing an acting career. For many fans, seeing the Inglewood, California native on their television screens is nothing new, thanks to his appearance on Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow. However, the “Say Go” rapper is trading in his reality competition roots for original scripted programming.

Appearing on season two, episode three of Paramount+’s series Mayor Of Kingstown, D Smoke is all in. In the role of Raphael, an intimate, the entertainer plays a vital part in the thriller show’s plot. Led by actor Jeremy Renner (in the role of Mike McLusky), D Smoke shared the screen with series regular Tobi Bamtefa (in the role of Bunny).

The episode is described as follows, “Mike, Bunny, and Raphael, along with Executive Producer Stephen Kay discuss Bunny’s attempts to restore balance in the prison camp even while putting himself in danger. Additionally, they elaborate on the waning trust Bunny has in Mike. Finally, Iris (played by Emma Laird) gives insight into Iris’s emotional return to Milo and how it may be what pushes Mike over the edge.”

Watch the full exclusive clip featuring D Smoke as Raphael below.

New Mayor Of Kingstown episodes are uploaded exclusively to the Paramount+ platform every Saturday. To watch the series, click here.