It has not been a good month for DaBaby. Earlier this month, tickets for a DaBaby show in Alabama were being sold on a buy-one-get-one-free special to fill a venue with a capacity of 1,300.

This week, he was seen at a Cheesecake Factory in Nashville handing out free tickets to employees.

According to a Twitter user who claims to work at that Cheesecake Factory location, DaBaby had gone into the restaurant the day before. The following day, he brought in a cameraman to capture what he thought could have been an iconic moment.

“he came to my job yesterday to give out free tickets,” said the Twitter user. “left and came back with a camera man. ‘why’s he here again,'” the last line of the tweet referring to someone audibly asking the question in a captured video.

Why they playing with da baby like dat 😩Cheesecake Factory Employee Claims DaBaby Gave Away Concert Tickets To Employees In Nashville, Says Many Of Her Co-Workers Declined To Attend 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yEL2Uhq5yW — 1more4thegain (@1more4thegain) November 18, 2022

Back in 2021, DaBaby received much backlash after making homophobic comments during his set at Rolling Loud festival. In an interview with Ebro In The Morning, he revealed the comments cost him over $100 million.

“I take accountability for everything, every single bit of it,” DaBaby said. “You get what I’m saying at the end of the day, but most importantly knowing on hindsight, when you get to a certain level in this business, you held accountable for different levels of things.”