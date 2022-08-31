DaBaby has given fans many reasons to take a step back from him — expressing support for Trump, making many homophobic comments, getting into violent fights with his own fans, and more. All or some of this may or may not have led to the cancelation of the rapper’s show at the Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans on Friday.

On Tuesday, the Ticketmaster listing for the event was deactivated. It now reads, “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.” Before the page was taken down, it was reported by Nola.com that fewer than 500 tickets had been purchased; the capacity of the arena is 14,000 concertgoers. The tickets were as low as $35. As of right now, he has two shows scheduled in the future — one in Paris and one in Houston, Texas.

This isn’t the first time DaBaby has faced consequences for his behavior. The rapper was set to debut his own Burger King meal collaboration, but last month he revealed during a visit to Full Send Podcast that the fast food powerhouse halted the effort after his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami 2021. “I shot a commercial for it and everything,” he told the Kyle Forgeard Full Send co-hosts. It was going to be called the “Jonathan Kirk Meal.”