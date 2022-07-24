A prevailing narrative, that has often been proven true, is that good music will successfully “un-cancel” an artist. Anyone can make a problematic statement or do something off-putting, but as long as the hits keep rolling in, they can continue on a somewhat normal path to stardom. DaBaby learned in 2021 that that may not be the case in his situation. The rapper was set to debut his own Burger King meal collaboration but revealed in a recent trip to Full Send Podcast that the fast food powerhouse halted the effort after his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami 2021.

Burger King Needs to Release the DaBaby Meal ASAP 🍔 pic.twitter.com/BNr7XdjNIq — Full Send Podcast (@fullsendpodcast) July 22, 2022

In a clip posted to Twitter, the “Suge” artist shares that the “Jonathan Kirk Meal,” titled after his real name to push forward the authenticity of Burger King’s ingredients, was well underway. “I shot a commercial for it and everything,” he told the Kyle Forgeard Full Send co-hosts. However, the planning for it occurred right around the controversial Rolling Loud set that turned many against him and Burger King pulled the plug.

Though the rapper appeared to have come to terms with it, speaking on the matter a year later, there was an air of dismissiveness in his tone that matches the many defenses he made for his actions following the festival. For those curious about the meal itself, DaBaby shared that he insisted the burger had no mayonnaise to which a few of the Full Send co-hosts enthusiastically added their disdain for the condiment.

Check out the clip of DaBaby’s Full Send Podcast interview above.