Back in 2021, DaBaby was sued by the property owner of a Hollywood Hills rental house where he filmed a video without the owner’s permission after he allegedly sucker-punched the man, knocking out his tooth. The pugnacious rapper has one less legal worry after settling the lawsuit, two months after taking a plea deal to avoid a felony charge of battery, according to Billboard.

The plaintiff, Gary Pagar, said at the time that he rented DaBaby the mansion on the condition no more than 12 people would occupy it. However, DaBaby flouted the regulation, shooting a video at the location with over 40 people. Pragar said he saw all this taking place on the security cameras and drove over to poop the party; however, rather than capitulating, someone in DaBaby’s group allegedly punch Pragar in the face, took his phone, spit on him, and — to literally add insult to injury — stole some kitchenware.

They also did thousands in damage, including knocking out one of the security cameras, while only paying a portion of the rental bill. The terms of the settlement were not revealed. A criminal charge of felony battery was reduced to a misdemeanor with DaBaby’s July plea deal, while the rapper was ordered to pay restitution and given one year of probation.