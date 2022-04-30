DaBaby has been unable to stay out of legal trouble for an extended period of time. It was just a few months ago that officials announced that he was being investigated for assault with a deadly weapon after his bowling alley altercation with DaniLeigh’s brother. Prior to that, he was detained and questioned about a shooting that took place in Miami. These incidents join DaBaby’s controversial matters like making homophobic remarks during Rolling Loud, punching an artist on his own label, and more. Unfortunately for DaBaby, this displeasing streak of his just got extended.

A felony battery charge is something that DaBaby can now add to his list of things to deal with. The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office applied the charge following an incident that occurred during a music video shoot back in December. According to TMZ, a man named Gary Pagar allowed DaBaby to rent out a massive pad in Los Angeles and it was understood that no more than 12 people could be on the property at the time. Despite this, DaBaby had more than that amount there in order to shoot the video to “Play U Lay” with Stunna 4 Vegas and Jake Paul.

Pagar eventually became aware that DaBaby violated the terms of their agreement and reached out to the rapper and his team who assured him that the crew wouldn’t stay on the property for long. However, on December 2, Pagar decided to make a visit to the property where he discovered a crew of nearly 40 people. He attempted to talk to DaBaby, but that was thwarted when he was attacked by a member of the rapper’s crew, which was caught on camera. As if that wasn’t enough, DaBaby told the individual to back off all to allegedly sucker punch Pagar and knock his tooth out.

DaBaby was sued by Pagar for the incident and it’s unknown if that suit is still active now that charges have been applied.