The Music Videos That Showcase The Genius Of Dave Meyers

Dave Meyers has consistently pushed the boundaries of music video artistry throughout his career, collaborating with a diverse range of musicians and bringing his visionary, audacious approach to each link-up. His extensive portfolio spans multiple genres, showcasing his ability to adapt and innovate while maintaining a signature style and finesse. Though he began his career working with major film companies, his true passion is in music. His work reflects his deep understanding of its impact, combining cutting-edge ideas with a keen sense of appreciation for the art form. Whether crafting futuristic environments, implementing intricate choreography, or crafting surreal visuals, Meyers’ work remains a testament to his pioneering spirit, allowing the visual experience of music to stand as an art in itself. Take a look at our list of the most lauded Meyers masterpieces to see if your favorites made the cut. (Spoiler: The video he directed for Little Simz’s “Gorilla,” which was picked up a Sound + Vision award for Best Short Form Video, is included.) And also note, Meyers has directed hundreds of videos and we could easily list dozens more, from Billie Eilish and Harry Styles to Sabrina Carpenter and Coldplay.

Missy Elliott – “Get Ur Freak On” In the first of what would be many collabs with the one and only Missy Elliott, the 2001 cultural staple features exactly what you’d expect from both creatives — visually stunning, boundary-pushing work. “Get Ur Freak On” features a dark, dank setting with porcelain, gargoyle-like figures that eerily watch as Missy and her army-clad dancers groove to Timbaland’s legendary, bhangra-influenced beat. The video’s out-of-this-world distinctiveness would eventually become a core attribute of future Meyers-Missy joints, such as “One Minute Man,” “Work It,” and “Lose Control,” to name a few. Outkast – “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)” Renowned for its eye-popping effects and technicolor chaos, Meyers’ work with Outkast on their Stankonia hit “B.O.B” is an exact reflection of the frenetic, futuristic energy the song purveys. The video’s high-octane choreography and experimental editing techniques immerse viewers in a tornado of vivid imagery and rapid-fire sequences. These hallmarks don’t only enhance the song’s intensity — they highlight both the director and the ATLiens’ bold, creative approaches to their art.

Aaliyah – “More Than A Woman” Aaliyah’s style effortlessly bridged then-current trends with forward-thinking flair, making each of her projects both timeless and ahead of their time. Meyers’ presentation of her edgy yet elegant aesthetic through his directorial work in “More Than A Woman” underscored just how much more the ingenue had to offer. Stylized set design and superior visual angles — coupled with Aaliyah’s captivating and cool delivery — demonstrate her immense potential. The video was released shortly after the superstar’s tragic death in August 2001, and it left a lasting impression of what could have been. Usher – “U Remind Me” Boundaries between reality and fantasy blur seamlessly within Usher’s “U Remind Me.” The 2001 video introduces a bevy of women who echo the faces of Mr. Raymond’s past flings. A standout appearance by his then-longtime love, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas of TLC fame, creates a poignant link between his personal history and the narrative. The vibrant orange and red backdrop sets a dramatic stage for Usher’s now-iconic solo sequence, where his athleticism and smooth swagger are on full display. This combination of intimate reflection and daring visual style highlights Meyers’ unique ability to intertwine personal connection with artistic imagination, making “U Remind Me” a memorable testament both to Usher’s charm and the power of visionary direction. Travis Scott – “Sicko Mode” Throughout Meyers’ work in “Sicko Mode” alongside co-director Travis Scott, viewers are immediately greeted by a vibrant and surreal world that harbors a subtly apocalyptic undertone beneath its colorful veneer — which is perfectly reflective of Scott’s signature branding. Shot in La Flame’s hometown of Houston, the visual swiftly transitions through a whirlwind of scenes, allowing Meyers’ trademark rapid editing style to truly take center stage. The “rager” energy is palpable as Travis Scott and the song’s featured artist Drake oscillate between bizarre scenarios. Each moment bursts with offbeat creativity that bolsters the track’s dynamic intensity — as well as what both artists often bring to the table.

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble” K. Dot’s “Humble” visual — much like the artist himself — implements a raw, bombastic style that marked a new chapter in his creative evolution. Meyers injects quirky, throwback angles and fisheye lenses into the video, combining old-school techniques with a modern twist. Set design, costumes, and motifs (such as a masterfully figurative callback to Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper) amplify the video’s themes, creating a contrast between opulence and humility. True to Lamar’s no-nonsense style, Meyers delivers a powerfully direct visual experience that perfectly complements the song’s uncompromising message. N.E.R.D. – “She Wants To Move” Meyers sets a strikingly bold tone that instantly captures your attention with “She Wants To Move,” thanks to N.E.R.D.’s floating, bopping heads. Outside of a magnetic dance performance from multi-hyphenate Alesha Dixon, the video’s literal interpretation of the lyrics (such as the imaginative depiction of “her ass is a spaceship I want to ride”) amplifies its creativity. The narrative unfolds with a woman fervently rushing to the dance floor, embodying an uninhibited refusal to be restrained in her self-expression through movement. Meyers’ direction expertly blends avant-garde visuals with energetic dance sequences, adding yet another compelling example of his genius.

Normani – “Motivation” With Meyers at the helm, Normani’s breakout hit “Motivation” allowed her to step into the solo spotlight outside of Fifth Harmony. The video pays homage to the revolutionary music videos that influenced Normani’s own performance style, from Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time” to Beyoncé’s “Crazy In Love.” Not only does “Motivation” celebrate the classics that shaped the dance world, it also marks a moment of cultural revival, as Normani’s envious moves and Meyers’ compelling visuals invite viewers to re-discover the joy of music videos as a moment. Thanks to its nostalgic references and electrifying energy, it beautifully bridges the past with the present, establishing Normani as a promising force on the pop scene, and adding another milestone to Meyers’ directorial resume. Victoria Monét – “Alright” Celebrated as a vibrant tribute to the past, present, and future of pop legacies, “Alright” captures the essence of the Jacksons’ recognizable style, while setting the scene for Victoria Monét‘s own star to rise. The video showcases her extraordinary dance abilities with standout choreography that has quickly inspired TikTok challenges, further cementing her as an exemplary talent. Meyers’ innovative camera work accentuates the intricate details of her performance, highlighting the unique qualities that put her above her contemporaries. Through a seamless blend of homage and contemporary edge, “Alright” effectively spotlights Monét’s burgeoning artistry and establishes her as a powerhouse.