Dave Meyers might not be a household name, but since starting his music video directing career in the late ’90s — when he lensed clips for Korn, Juvenile, Limp Bizkit, and Kid Rock — he’s become one of the most influential (and in-demand) visual architects of the pop and hip-hop world.

Meyers has worked with current superstars when they were trying to launch their careers (Kelly Clarkson’s “Breakaway,” SZA’s “Drew Barrymore“), artists on the brink of a breakthrough (Jennifer Lopez’s “I’m Real”), and musicians aiming for career reinventions (No Doubt’s “Hey Baby”). However, he’s also forged long-term relationships with boundary-pushing acts such as Missy Elliott and Pink, which illustrates his ability to grow and evolve along with his collaborators, and underscores a generous collaborative spirit.

Here are 12 videos that demonstrate Meyers’ breadth and depth as a music video director.