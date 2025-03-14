As African music grows in international esteem, its artists have begun to cross-pollinate genres and fanbases on the continent itself, leading to some fascinating results. One of the latest is Davido, who tapped South African producer DJ Maphorisa for his new single “Be There Still.”

In a press release for the single, Davido said, “This one is for my Day 1s. ‘Be There Still’ is all about perseverance, and the journey. It’s a sound my fans know and love. I’m excited the world finally gets to hear it.” In the lyrics, Davido promises his loyalty to those Day 1s, singing, “Anywhere wey money dey / Make them call me / I will be there still / Loke loke / Across the border / I will be there still.”

“Be There Still” is the second single from Davido’s upcoming album 5ive, which is due in April. Davido announced the album with the release of its first single, “Funds,” featuring Odumodublvck & Chike. He’s called the upcoming release his best album yet, and with his blending of Nigerian Afrobeats with South African amapiano, it certainly has all the ingredients to be another international — if not global — success.

You can listen to Davido’s new single “Be There Still” above.

5ive is coming in April via RCA Records. You can pre-order it here.