Afrobeats star Davido returns to announce his next studio album with the lighthearted video for its first single, “Funds.” Featuring ODUMODUBLVCK and Chike, the video finds the three artists performing in a nightclub, and trying their luck at a casino, where Davido makes a connection with a lady at the poker table.

Davido’s new album is called 5ive, and is due for a February 2025 release — around the time he’ll have his fingers crossed that he wins the Grammy Award for the Best African Music Performance for his song “Sensational” with Chris Brown.

This spring, he went on his latest North American tour to promote his 2022 album Timeless, which broke streaming records upon its release, highlighting Davido’s status as one of Afrobeats’ biggest ambassadors in the American mainstream. The tour included a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, proving that he is one of Africa’s biggest stars, both on the continent and beyond it.

While he has not yet specified an exact release date for the new album, you can expect to see it hit just in time for another run of springtime shows.

Watch Davido’s “Funds” video above.

5ive is coming soon via RCA Records. You can pre-order it here.