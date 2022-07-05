Last week, rapper DDG stopped by DJ Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast to highlight his career. Over the course of the nearly three-hour-long episode, DDG discussed his big hit, “Moonwalking In Calabasas,” landing on the coveted XXL Freshman list, and his relationship with singer Halle Bailey.

When talking about the singer and The Little Mermaid actress, DDG said that Bailey has been a source of inspiration from him.

“She honestly motivated me to be better and work harder and get to certain levels,” DDG said. “I look up to her in a sense…’cause I feel like I’m always the motivator, I’m the inspirer. I’m the muthaf*cka inspiring muthaf*ckas to do better.”

DDG also said that when he’s in the headspace of feeling inspired, it challenges him, but not in a way that results in him feeling burnt out. Rather, it is out of a pure desire to elevate his craft.

“It’s like I’m in a different mode now where I’m getting inspired by somebody. I feel like it’s healthy in that way for me ’cause it’s like a weight off my shoulders. It’s like, ‘Ok, I need to work harder.’ It’s challenging in a good way. It just makes me want to go harder versus feeling overwhelmed or some shit.”

Watch the clip below.