DDG Shares His Romantic ‘Storyteller’ Video And Upcoming Tour Dates

In making the leap from YouTuber to a rapper, Michigan artist DDG has proved that he has what it takes to make it in the music industry. Racking up hits like “Moonwalking In Calabasas” and “Elon Musk,” DDG worked his way into the ranks of XXL‘s 2021 Freshman Class while doing things his own way.

This year, he intends to capitalize on his growing momentum, releasing a follow-up to his fan-favorite 2017 mixtape Take Me Serious in July and hitting the road to ply his trade on the festival circuit this summer. To set the stage for both, he’s released the video for “Storyteller,” a romantic-ish single detailing a toxic situation that made him wiser — if not more forthcoming about his own shortcomings.

“Hot girls have cold hearts,” he croons on the chorus. “Deep scars make better stories / But I ain’t a storyteller.”

You can see DDG’s upcoming tour dates below and stay tuned for more about Take Me Serious 2.

7/2 -– Wireless Festival @ London, UK

7/3 -– Woo Hah! X Rolling Loud @ Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

7/7 -– Rolling Loud Portugal @ Portimão, Portugal

7/8 -– Splash! Festival @ Gräfenhainichen, Germany

7/14 -– Bottom Lounge @ Chicago, IL

7/15 -– The Loft @ Atlanta, GA

7/16 -– The Music Hall of Williamsburg @ Brooklyn, NY

9/9 –- Rolling Loud Toronto @ Toronto, ON, Canada