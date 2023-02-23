Following the heartbreaking death of De La Soul’s David “Trugoy” Jolicoeur earlier this month, his bandmates have taken to Instagram to honor him.

In two separate posts on the group’s main account, Kelvin “Posdunos” Mercer and Vincent “Maseo” Mason honored Trugoy, with Posdnuos calling Trugoy “the heart of our group” and thanking him for bringing “so much creativity, energy, and passion to our music.”

“Your passing is a great loss not only to us, but also to the entire hip-hop community,”Posdnuos continued. “You were a true artist who used music to inspire and uplift others, and you will be deeply missed by all who knew you.”

Maseo shared that although he and Trugoy would butt heads from time to time, the two would always “totally come full circle and say, ‘I Love You.'”

“I want to truly thank you for having the birds eye view of our collective vision to be a group,” Maseo wrote.

Thankfully, fans who wish to listen to De La Soul’s music and carry on Trugoy’s legacy can do so beginning next month, as their entire catalog will finally be available on streaming platforms.

