Back in 2005, Plans was the first Death Cab For Cutie album released on Atlantic Records. Ben Gibbard and company stuck with that same label for over two decades, but now, they’ve made a change, returning to their independent roots: Today (March 16), the band announced I Built You A Tower, a new album set for June 5 via Anti- Records.

There’s also a new single, “Riptides.” In a statement, Gibbard says of the song:

“’Riptides’ is about the challenge of dealing with personal struggles as the world around us experiences tragedy and loss on an unfathomable scale, and how when these two elements intertwine themselves in our psyches, it feels utterly paralyzing.”

The album came together quickly, at least in terms of recording: A press release notes the band recorded the project during just three weeks of sessions.

Watch the “Riptides” video above and find the I Built You A Tower covert art and tracklist below, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.