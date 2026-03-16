Back in 2005, Plans was the first Death Cab For Cutie album released on Atlantic Records. Ben Gibbard and company stuck with that same label for over two decades, but now, they’ve made a change, returning to their independent roots: Today (March 16), the band announced I Built You A Tower, a new album set for June 5 via Anti- Records.
There’s also a new single, “Riptides.” In a statement, Gibbard says of the song:
“’Riptides’ is about the challenge of dealing with personal struggles as the world around us experiences tragedy and loss on an unfathomable scale, and how when these two elements intertwine themselves in our psyches, it feels utterly paralyzing.”
The album came together quickly, at least in terms of recording: A press release notes the band recorded the project during just three weeks of sessions.
Watch the “Riptides” video above and find the I Built You A Tower covert art and tracklist below, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.
Death Cab For Cutie’s I Built You A Tower Album Cover Artwork
Death Cab For Cutie’s I Built You A Tower Tracklist
1. “Full Of Stars”
2. “Punching The Flowers”
3. “Pep Talk”
4. “I Built You A Tower (a)”
5. “Envy The Birds”
6. “Stone Over Water”
7. “How Heavenly A State”
8. “Trap Door”
9. “Riptides”
10. “The Flavor Of Metal”
11. “I Built You A Tower (b)”
Death Cab For Cutie’s 2026 Tour Dates
05/29 — Denver, CO @ Outside Days
07/10 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory *
07/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre *
07/12 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *
07/14 — Cincinnati, OH @ MegaCorp Pavilion *
07/15 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *
07/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts ^
07/18 — Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC ^
07/19 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre ^
07/21 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^
07/22 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^
07/24 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre #
07/25 — Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary #
07/26 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove #
07/28 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater #
07/29 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater #
07/31 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre #
08/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre #
08/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre #
08/04 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park #
08/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas &
08/07 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre &
08/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
09/16 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre
09/19 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
09/20 — Edinburgh, UK @ Corn Exchange
09/21 — Gateshead, UK @ The Glasshouse
09/23 — Bristol, UK @ The Prospect Building
09/25 — London, UK @ Troxy
09/29 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
09/30 — Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal
10/01 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
10/03 — Paris, France @ Elysée Montmartre
* with Jay Som
^ with Japanese Breakfast
# with Nation Of Language
& with Lala Lala
I Built You A Tower is out 6/5 via Anti- Records. Find more information here.