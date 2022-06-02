It’s been a little while since we’ve heard from Desiigner. Unfortunately for him, the “Panda” rapper was recently stopped by cops in Los Angeles for allegedly driving without a license and for his tinted windows.

Footage obtained by TMZ shows Desiigner yelling at the cop who stopped him. The audio is rather unclear, but at one point, the rapper can be heard calling the cop a “racist b*tch.” He can also be heard saying, “I got money all f*cking day.”

When he catches someone filming him, Desiigner approaches them, saying, “You know who I am right? Desiigner. Panda.”

Desiigner was once signed to G.O.O.D Music and Def Jam before being released in 2019. During his time under the tutelage of Kanye West, his song, “Panda” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Last year, Desiigner released a song called “Letter To Ye,” on which he reflected on his time as a G.O.O.D. Music artist.

“Madison Square Garden it first started, I’m up on the big screen and I’m 17,” he raps. “I’m livin’ that life, seem like a movie scene. Standing next to Kanye, next to Pusha-T, 2016. We was a big team, performance at Summer Jam, we was the dream team.”

While he seems to recall these times pleasantly, this may not have been the case in 2019, when he tweeted, “FREE ME FROM THIS LABLE.”