At this point in the year, many artists are announcing new tour dates for 2025. Destroy Lonely, though, still has some fun planned for the rest of 2024: Today, he announced a 14-date North American tour, dubbed the Forever Tour.

The run starts on November 30 in Detroit and wraps up in Washington, DC a few days before Christmas. Pre-sale tickets are available starting today at noon ET, while the general on-sale begins September 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information about that here.

Destroy Lonely is fresh off the release of his latest album, Love Lasts Forever, which dropped on August 30.

Check out Destroy Lonely’s upcoming tour dates below.