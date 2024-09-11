At this point in the year, many artists are announcing new tour dates for 2025. Destroy Lonely, though, still has some fun planned for the rest of 2024: Today, he announced a 14-date North American tour, dubbed the Forever Tour.
The run starts on November 30 in Detroit and wraps up in Washington, DC a few days before Christmas. Pre-sale tickets are available starting today at noon ET, while the general on-sale begins September 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information about that here.
Destroy Lonely is fresh off the release of his latest album, Love Lasts Forever, which dropped on August 30.
Check out Destroy Lonely’s upcoming tour dates below.
Destroy Lonely’s 2024 Tour Dates: Forever Tour
09/29 @ Halifax, NS @ Magnetic World Music Festival
11/24 @ Sattahip, Thailand @ Rolling Loud Thailand
11/30 @ Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
12/01 @ Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
12/03 @ Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
12/04 @ Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
12/06 @ San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/07 @ Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine Expo Hall
12/09 @ San Diego, CA @ SOMA – Mainstage
12/12 @ Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
12/13 @ Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
12/15 @ Miami Gardens, FL @ Rolling Loud Miami
12/17 @ Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
12/19 @ Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
12/21 @ Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Love Lasts Forever is out now via Opium/Interscope Records. Find more information here.