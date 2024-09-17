Yesterday (September 16), Diddy was taken into federal custody on charges that weren’t publicly specified at the time. Now, we know: Variety reports that according to legal documents, Diddy has been charged with “racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.”

Diddy is reportedly set to appear before a judge this morning, at which point the charges will be read. TMZ notes that outside the courthouse today, Marc Agnifilo, Diddy’s attorney, said he will “fight like hell” to get Diddy released on bail. CNN also notes Agnifilo told reporters, “He’s not guilty. He’s innocent of these charges.”

Agnifilo also issued a statement following the arrest yesterday. It reads: