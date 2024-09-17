Since November 2023, Diddy has faced a slew of horrendous allegations including assault, rape, abuse, and sex trafficking. The former Revolt TV mogul was named in countless lawsuits from past collaborators Lil Rod, Dawn Richard, and former girlfriend Cassie.

Although Diddy maintains his innocence, law enforcement have seemingly begun to investigate the claims. Back in March, Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided. Now, according to TMZ, Diddy is currently in federal custody in connection with the ongoing case.

So far, the only detail shared regarding his detainment is where it took place. The outlet claims Diddy was taken to the FBI’s (Federal Bureau of Investigation) field office in Manhattan, New York.

Marc Agnifilo, Diddy’s attorney, issued a statement regarding the matter to the outlet. Continue below to read.