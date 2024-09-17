Since November 2023, Diddy has faced a slew of horrendous allegations including assault, rape, abuse, and sex trafficking. The former Revolt TV mogul was named in countless lawsuits from past collaborators Lil Rod, Dawn Richard, and former girlfriend Cassie.
Although Diddy maintains his innocence, law enforcement have seemingly begun to investigate the claims. Back in March, Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided. Now, according to TMZ, Diddy is currently in federal custody in connection with the ongoing case.
So far, the only detail shared regarding his detainment is where it took place. The outlet claims Diddy was taken to the FBI’s (Federal Bureau of Investigation) field office in Manhattan, New York.
Marc Agnifilo, Diddy’s attorney, issued a statement regarding the matter to the outlet. Continue below to read.
We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean “Diddy” Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.
He is an imperfect person but Is not criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation, and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.