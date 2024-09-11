Danity Kane’s Dawn Richard is the latest accuser to come forward with allegations against Diddy and has now sued him.

In the lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone, Richard claims Diddy “manipulated her with mantras that submission to his depraved demands was necessary for career advancement, instilling in her the belief that such abuse and exploitation were required for female artists to succeed in the music industry.” The suit alleges that Diddy groped Richard, locked her in a car for two hours, and threatened her life. It also claims Richard saw Diddy become physically violent with women.

The suit was filed in the Southern District of New York on September 10, and Richard (who was in the group Diddy-Dirty Money alongside Diddy and Kalenna Harper) has also sued former Bad Boy Entertainment CEO Harve Pierre.

Richard’s suit backs up claims made by Cassie in her own Diddy lawsuit, with Richard saying she saw Diddy chose and strangle Cassie. On one occasion, she witness him throw a hot pan of eggs at Cassie and drug her up some stairs. She also says she tried convincing Cassie to leave Diddy, but he was apparently enraged when he found out, saying he makes “n****s go missing,” and, “I end people.”

As Rolling Stone notes, Richard is now the eighth person to accuse Diddy of sexual assault.