It appears Diddy has welcomed a baby girl this weekend. Today (December 10) the rapper, producer, and entrepreneur announced via Twitter that his baby daughter was born.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he said. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

The news seems to be a surprise to everyone, as Diddy’s rumored girlfriend Caresha Brownlee, better known as Yung Miami of City Girls, hadn’t announced she was pregnant within the past year. The last time Miami announced a pregnancy was in 2019, when she revealed she was expecting her second child in the trailer for City Girls’ BET documentary, Point Blank Period, Part 2.

While the news of a baby may come as a shock, some fans are speculating that Diddy may not even be talking about a baby at all. Some believe the mogul is hinting at something else. Perhaps an album, or a liquor partnership, or fashion line.

“is this the new Album? It’s gotta be the new album,” said one Twitter user. “A new…. liquor? A new clothing line? A new self-help book. “Anyway, congrats on the new marketing!”

As some Twitter users had theories, some simply weren’t buying it, and immediately concluded that he was bluffing.

“Diddy talking about an Album and GossipTwitter losing their minds thinking he got somebody pregnant,” said another Twitter user.

At the time of writing, Miami had not commented on Diddy’s announcement.