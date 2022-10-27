Diddy continues to fuel dating rumors with Yung Miami, tasking her as his video vixen for his “Diddy Freestyle” video.

While the pair has played around with the idea, there has been no official announcement about the status of their relationship. Still, it seems they have been enjoying each other’s company. In the video, Diddy and Yung Miami cruise through the streets of New York City in style, dripping with luxury as they sport custom fur jackets from none other than Daniel’s Leather.

“I tell ’em watch close, N***a jot notes / If you use my approach, you could dock votes, yeah / You could get exposed to all that, girl you know I’m hard to get a hold of, contact,” he raps. “Probably overseas with business owners and all that / Flights to Minnesota with dinner over a contract.”

Throughout the Mike Oberlies-directed video, Diddy shows off his expensive taste in cars, first riding around in a Maybach Landaulet, with Yung Miami playing passenger princess. Then later, Diddy is seen posing in front of a vintage Mercedes Benz coupe, complete with gull-wing doors.

Further in the freestyle visual, Christian and Justin Combs make cameos alongside their famous pop while “Harlem shaking” through the streets.

Check out the video for “Diddy Freestyle” above.