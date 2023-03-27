Despite being over 20 years old, the 1992 coming-of-age crime drama Juice continues to be an inspiration for hip-hop artists to this day. Considered to be one of the first hip-hop films alongside Boyz N The Hood and New Jack City, as well as the acting debut of one Tupac Shakur, Juice‘s imagery, narrative, and soundtrack, have influenced a number of rap acts as well as the culture overall.

Case in point: In order to promote his new album that drops this week, DJ Drama reproduced one of the film’s most recognizable scenes with one of its actual actors: Queen Latifah. Latifah reprises her role from the film as Drama himself steps into Omar Epps’ role of Q as the DJ stands in line to audition to play at a local club, the Ruff House. The Queen, meanwhile, hasn’t aged a day: Black well and truly does not crack.

The album is called I’m Really Like That — a feature that he and the Queen sneak into the remixed dialogue from the scene — but for now, that’s all the information we have so far. Over on Genius there are a few possibilities for tracks that could appear, including ones with appearances from 42 Dugg, Doe Boy, Freddie Gibbs, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, and Tyler The Creator, but for now, we’ll just have to wait to see if Drama continues the Juice theme or taps any other classic hip-hop films for future announcements.

I’m Really Like That is due 3/31 via Generation Now and Atlantic Records.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.