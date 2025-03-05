If you’re a Doechii fan, you know all about her old song called “Anxiety.” For those who aren’t in the loop, she just gave the song, which samples Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used To Know,” an official streaming release. It turns out this song has had quite the journey to get here.

Doechii explained everything in a video:

“OK, so I’m gonna break down this lore to people who don’t understand it.

So, I’m dropping a song called ‘Anxiety.’ Now, you may be thinking, ”Anxiety’ already came out.’ So, Sleepy Hallow — amazing artist, by the way — he dropped a song called ‘Anxiety,’ where he was sampling my song called ‘Anxiety,’ but my song is using the sample of ‘Somebody I Used To Know.’ And then I took that beat, ‘Somebody I Used To Know,’ and I made my own song on top of it called ‘Anxiety.’ So then I dropped that song on YouTube.

It never hit streaming, and then Sleepy Hallow sampled that, it got approved, and then that song blew up, and now people are finding the original version that I did on YouTube, and that’s blowing up on TikTok, […] and now people want me to release the full version, and… we’re here! And I’m releasing it, and it’s coming out! So, y’all can enjoy the full version and that’s the lore behind ‘Anxiety.'”